Miner accused of trafficking cannabis remanded

A miner who was apprehended by the police after cannabis was discovered hidden in his yard found himself before Magistrate Fabayo Azore on Wednesday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Randy Grant, 39, a miner of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown denied the allegation read to him by Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

The charge put to him alleged that he on January 29, 2018, at West Ruimveldt, had in his possession 704 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

According to Police Prosecutor Simone Payne, ranks acting on information carried out a search of the defendant’s premises. It was during that search that the cannabis was discovered hidden under a plant pot in Grant’s yard.

As such, Grant was cautioned, arrested and taken into custody where he was later charged with the said offence.

He was remanded to prison to reappear on February 28, 2018.