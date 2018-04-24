Men in public row charged for resisting, obstructing arrest

Two men appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan on Tuesday and admitted to resisting and obstructing arrest.

Twenty one-year-old Aubrey Hunch of King Edward Street, Georgetown and 29-year-old Tramain McKenzie of Middle Road, McDoom, East Bank Demerara (EBD) appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and were separately charged for the two offences.

Hunch originally denied that he assaulted City Police Shawn Persaud with intent to resist arrest on April 12, 2018 at Brickdam but later changed his plea to guilty.

McKenzie however, admitted to obstructing the said officer from executing his duties.

According to Police Prosecutor, Devon Goodman, Hunch and another were observed by Persaud having a confrontation. As such, the officer attempted to calm the matter when he was verbally assaulted by Hunch who screamed “no effing body can’t arrest me!” Persaud further attempted to handcuff him but had his hands pushed away.

Moreover, the Prosecutor said that while still attempting to arrest Hunch, McKenzie got involved and proceeded to stop Persaud from initiating the arrest.

Both were later arrested, told of their respective offences and charged.

Hunch told the Court that he resisted arrest because he was being arrested wrongfully. He noted that he did not curse at the officer.

Magistrate McLennan gave him 6 months of community service for the offence or a default of 3 months imprisonment with strict warning for him to be on good behaviour.

McKenzie was fined $5000 or he will face three weeks jail time.