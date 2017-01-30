McKinnon hits target in P&P Insurance practical shoot

The 2017 season for the Guyana Sport Shooting Federation (GSSF) got underway with the practical pistol match last Saturday January 21 at the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Timehri Range with Ryan McKinnon prevailing with as the top shooter.
The event which was sponsored by P&P Insurance Brokers and Consultants, saw McKinnon scoring 243.74 to ascend to the top of the point standing in the four stage event. Arafat Qualander with 177.38 placed second while Harold Hopkinson 169.47 filled the third position.
The event saw local practical shooters testing their skills in four dynamic stages setup by the GSSF Match Committee competing for the top three prizes.
Prior to competition, President of the Federation, Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon in her opening remarks, welcomed the shooters and encouraged all to follow the strict safety rules set out by the discipline and introduced the Match Director David Dharry. Members then commenced the afternoon with a shoot-off as a mark of respect to fellow sport shooting colleague, Eon Caesar who passed during December 2016.
The Match was then declared open. Four stages were set up side by side, and included paper targets, steel plates, and falling steel “poppers.” Shooters participated in the match, all under the Limited Division, USPSA Rules, with two persons shooting under the “Major” category (shooting higher than 9mm calibre). USPSA provides Minor and Major scoring based on power factor. Targets are divided into the scoring areas A, C and D with Minor and Major points 5-3-1 and 5-4-2 respectively. Scoring for practical shooting is done by recording the competitor’s time with an electronic device which ‘hears’ the shots and records the time from the audible beep which signals the start to the sound of the last shot fired. The targets are then scored and the total score gained is divided by the time recorded for that competitor the result of which is termed a Hit Factor. Thehighest HF will win that stage. Ultimately a balance of short times and accurate shooting is required.
Scores were computed shortly after the last shot was fired by Stats Officer, Dr. Pravesh Harry, and the prize order was as follows: first – Ryan McKinnon – 243.74 (MINOR), second– Arafat Qualander – 177.38 (MAJOR), third – Harold Hopkinson – 169.47 (MAJOR).
P&P Insurance Brokers and Consultants branded Trophies for the Overall 1-3 Winners in the Limited Division were presented by Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, President of the GSSF.
Vikash Panday representing the sponsor company, P&P Insurance Brokers and Consultants Ltd. located at Lot 35 North and King Streets, Georgetown, reiterated his support for theFederation and for this Match which for the second year has been kindly sponsored and will be an annual event on the GSSF’s shooting calendar.
The Board of Directors wishes to commend the Match Director, Range Master, Stats Officer, Range Officers and the shooters for ensuring an efficient event. Special thanks also to Lt. Col. Doodnauth, the Guyana Defence Force, Commissioner of Police Mr. Seelal Persaud, Asst. Commissioner Mr. David Ramnarine, the ranks of TSU and the Guyana Police Force, the Media and GSSF members for their support in promoting sport shooting amongst all Guyanese. Sincere thanks were extended to CEO, Mr. Bishwa Panday of P&P Insurance Brokers and Consultants Ltd.