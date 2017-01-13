M&CC demolishes sections of Sherriff Street business

-What goes for one must go for all says business owner

The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) on Thursday afternoon demolished a section of a multi-complex building on Sheriff Street, citing an illegal extension at the southern end of the building.

Town Clerk Royston King led the demolition exercise of the Sheriff Street building, which houses Electronics City and fashion stores, along with several other fast-food outlets.

The officers also removed a container, which the Council said was illegally placed at the head of Fifth Avenue, Subryanville, and left for several years.

According to the Supervisor of Building Inspection (acting), Marlon Harris, the extension of the building at the head of Fifth Avenue, Subryanville, was constructed without the permission of the City Council.

He explained that “Notices were served several times to the developer and owner of the property here but they never complied. So the City, in an effort to rectify all the breaches throughout the length and breadth of (Georgetown) has moved to remove the illegal construction there.”

Meanwhile, the Town Clerk and the city officers also highlighted another breach on the northern side of the building, where an extension was built several inches off the ground, to facilitate an outdoor sitting area for the food outlets. However, it was noted that the extension is sitting on the Council’s drainage reserve.

The City workers pointed out excess fat in the drainage system, which they noted is owing to the fact that the grease trap of the building may not be functioning. Harris noted that an inspection will have to be carried out to determine the cause.

Nevertheless, the Town Clerk informed the owner of the building, Shareef Ahmad, that he should take steps to remove the extension. “We would need back this space here… We don’t want to disrupt your nice work so I’m asking you to arrange for your own work people to come here within 24 hours and remove this,” King indicated to the businessman.

However, Ahmad told reporters that he is being victimised. “It is clearly victimising… because what goes to one supposed to go for all; if you drive around the city you will see how many places way over built and they’re not taking any actions,” the businessman stated. (Guyana Times )