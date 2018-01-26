M&CC Councillor Junior Garrett passes away

Junior Garrett, Councillor attached to the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) collapsed and died shortly after City Hall’s meeting regarding its budget, on Friday afternoon.

Deputy Mayor, Lionel Jaikarran confirmed that Garret’s body is presently at the Woodlands Hospital.

“He left at midday. He was his normal vociferous self. We sat next to each other up to midday. I’m in total flipping shock!” Jaikarran told INews moments ago.