“He left at midday. He was his normal vociferous self. We sat next to each other up to midday. I’m in total flipping shock!” Jaikarran told INews moments ago.
M&CC Councillor Junior Garrett passes away
Junior Garrett, Councillor attached to the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) collapsed and died shortly after City Hall’s meeting regarding its budget, on...