Mazaruni River tragedy: Autopsy confirms one of the victims died due to drowning, trauma to the head

Two men are now dead after the boat in which they were transporting a dredge sank in the vicinity of Makari Backdam, Mazaruni River, on Saturday evening.

One of the dead men has been identified as 26-year-old Jeffrey Dirwar of Lot 111 Miles Mahdia, Region Eight, while the other man has only been identified as “Fineman”.

An autopsy performed by Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh on the body of Dirwar today (Monday), has confirmed that he died as a result of drowning and trauma to the head.

Based on reports received, the two now dead men along with three others were transporting a dredge on a small boat powered by a 15HP outboard engine on Saturday evening. During their journey, the engine reportedly encountered mechanical issues and due to the rough water, the boat capsized and finally sank. Three of the men successfully swam to shore but the two others went under the water and never resurfaced. The body of Girwer who is also referred to as “Dougla” was fished out the river on Sunday afternoon while that of “Fineman” was found late Sunday evening.

Relatives of “Fineman” are said to be on their way to Georgetown to make a positive identification before an autopsy is done.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.