Mazaruni miners busted with unlicenced firearm, ammo

Police say they have arrested two miners who were found with an unlicenced firearm and matching ammunition yesterday at Aruba Backdam, Mazaruni.

Ranks in ‘F’ Division whilst on patrol at Aruba Backdam about 16:20hrs on Monday reportedly stopped and searched two male occupants of an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and found an unlicenced twelve-gauge single barrel shotgun and two (2) live matching cartridges.

The suspects, a 44-year-old Brazilian national of Campbellville, Georgetown and a 25-year-old resident of Kangarooma Village, Middle Mazaruni are being processed for court.