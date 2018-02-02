Mason dies after crashing into utility pole at Atlanticville

An accident occurred on the Atlanticville Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) this morning, around 01:50hrs resulting in the death of 26-year-old Zahid Mohamed, a mason of East La Penitence, Georgetown.

Based on information received from the police, the motorcyclist was heading west along the southern carriage way, allegedly at a fast rate of speed, when he lost control of motorcycle CH 6696 and collided with a utility pole at the center of the road.

As a result of the impact he received injuries and was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Mohamed’s body is currently awaiting a post mortem examination at GPHC’s mortuary.

According to the police, the motorcycle was lodged.