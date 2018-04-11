Mason charged with robbery under arms remanded

A mason of Sophia, Georgetown was on Wednesday arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to charges of robbery under arms.

The court heard that February 25, at Pike Street, Kitty, Patrick Goodluck being armed with a dangerous weapon robbed Felicity Carmichael of $50,000 and other articles to a total value of $218,000. However, he denied the charge.

The Prosecution objected to bail based on the seriousness of the offence.

The defendant’s alleged possession of a gun was also pointed out as grounds for objection to bail.

Goodluck’s lawyer told the court that he was recently released from prison. He was serving time for another robbery and was released on February 25.

This disclosure angered the visibly upset Goodluck, resulting in him hurling a series of insults at the lawyer for revealing to the court that he was recently released from prison.

Following this episode, he pleaded with Magistrate Fabayo Azore to make his own bail application but was denied that opportunity.

Goodluck was remanded to prison. The case will continue on May 2.