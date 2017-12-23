Masked men invade, rob Linden businesswoman’s home

A Linden businesswoman and her family are now in a traumatized state after three masked men invaded their home on Friday morning.

According to reports received, the woman, Linda Sukhdeo, 30, of Swan Village, Soesdyke Linden highway along with her husband, Marlon Leung and two children were asleep at the time of the incident.

Around 02:00hrs the men reportedly entered the woman’s home and proceeded to her bedroom where she along with her husband were held at gunpoint.

According to Sukhdeo the men then demanded cash.

Two of the bandits then picked up a roll of scotch tape and bound her husband and son’s hands, feet and mouth.

The other two men began to ransack the house and relieved her of $247,000 and two cellphones valued $134,000.

They then made good their escape in an unknown direction.

The matter was reported and the police are said to be investigating.