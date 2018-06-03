Marijuana farms in Linden with over 2000 plants destroyed

A party of policemen stationed in E Division went to West Watooka Wismar, Linden, in the vicinity of Lucky Spot Mines on Saturday and on arrival discovered two acres of a marijuana farm with about 2,000 cannabis plants ranging from one foot to five feet in height.

According to information received from the police, the farm had a nursery with about 1,500 plants and two make shift camps with farming tools, clothing, kitchen utensils, 3 hammocks and groceries along with a quantity of dried cannabis estimated to be about 60 kilograms.

The ranks destroyed the plants and burned the camps with the items and dried cannabis.

The estimated weight for the cannabis plants amounted to about 200 kilograms.

Another marijuana farm, about half acre, was also discovered a short distance away in the same area with about 100 cannabis plants ranging from one foot to five feet in height. One make shift camp was found with two hammocks, kitchen utensils and groceries.

The plants and camps were also destroyed.

According to the police, no one was seen at either camps but the coordinates were marked for further investigation.

See more photos below: