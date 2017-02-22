MAPM calls on businesses to close at 12 to support today’s protest

The Movement Against Parking Meters (MAPM) will be holding their 4th protest against the controversial parking meter project today from 12:00 to 13:00hrs in front of City Hall and is urging the general public and business community to come out and show support by closing their businesses between that period.

See MAPM’s full details below:

The MAPM wishes to invite the General Public to yet another protest against the corrupt parking meter fiasco on Wednesday February 22, 2017 from 1200 to 1300 hours at City Hall.

The past week has seen confusion and flip flops on the part of the M&CC and SCS as they struggle to resist the wave of public scorn that has been heaped on the project thus far.

Hopes that were risen due to the Nisi Order of the High Court directing the M&CC to show cause why the contract should not be quashed, were dashed with the legally defiant pronouncement of the Madam Mayor that operations would resume on Monday February 20, 2017.

This Wednesday, we wish to ask our brothers and sisters in the business community to close and join us in solidarity. If you are unable to come to City Hall we ask that you to close for one hour from 1200 to 1300 hours and stand in front of your businesses with your placards.

Once again we ask that you remember to avoid the Paid Parking Region and to Starve the Meters.