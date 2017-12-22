Man, wife trailed from bank, robbed of $1M at Windsor Forest

A man and his wife were on Thursday afternoon trailed from the Republic Bank branch at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD) and robbed of approximately $1 million at Windsor Forest.

The robbery was committed on Ramadhar and Prampattie Singh both 51 years old of Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The two victims had withdrawn the money from the bank and were making their way back home when they were attacked.

When they arrived at their premises, Ramadhar was in the process of taking goods out of the back of a taxi which he and his wife used when two gunmen on a CG motorcycle, reportedly rode up, discharged a round in the air and held the couple at gunpoint.

Ramadhar was relieved of the money he had in his possession, while the gunmen also took a handbag from the man’s wife and her cell phone before escaping.

The matter was reported and the Police are said to be investigating.