Man who stole boulanger, garlic jailed for one month

A man who stole a bag of garlic along with a bag of boulanger was on Tuesday jailed when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Thirty four-year-old, Bhisham Sookdeo of no fixed address admitted to Magistrate Annette Singh that he stole the items on April 7, 2018 at Waterloo Street, Georgetown from Alesia Hayman.

Police Prosecutor Devon Goodman revealed to the Court that the defendant was given the bags to take to the Bourda Market for the Virtual Complainant (VC) who is a stall holder. However, he never made the delivery nor were the goods ever recovered.

Magistrate Singh cautioned the repeat offender not to make a third appearance before her as she will be inclined to give him the maximum penalty.

After telling him to “stop stealing people’s things!” Singh sentenced him to spend the next month behind bars.