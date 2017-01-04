Man who set ex-girlfriend on fire remanded

A man from Mahdia in Region Eight (Potaro- Siparuni) was on Tuesday sent back to prison when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts charged with setting his ex-girlfriend on fire.

Roy English, 42, of Mahdia, was not required to plead to the indictable charge when the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan read it to him.

The charge stated that the defendant, on December 31, 2016 at Mahdia, unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm on the Virtual Complainant (VC), Emon Raymond.

The prosecution told the court that on the day in question, the VC told the defendant that she did not wish to continue a relationship with him.

Upon hearing this, the man became enraged, took up some gasoline in a bottle and threw it on Raymond, before setting her on fire.

As a result of the incident, the woman reportedly received second-degree burns about her body.

English was remanded to prison. His next appearance will be at the Mahdia Magistrates’ Court on January 17, 2017.