Man who reportedly caught wife cheating charged with assaulting her, lover

… wife and alleged lover cross charged with assaulting accused

A man who told Magistrate Judy Latchman that he caught his reputed wife cheating on him, was on Monday charged with unlawfully assaulting the man whom he reportedly caught her with.

Laurel Gill, 47, of Cummings Street, North Cummingsburg pleaded guilty with explanation when the charge was read to him which alleged that he assaulted Seon Meredith to cause him actual bodily harm on May 10, 2018 at the Kingston Seawalls.

Gill told the Court that he caught the woman whom he was about to marry with Meredith in a car at the Kingston seawall in a compromising position which caused him to almost “fall unconscious”. According to the man, he was left in a shocked and stunned state.

He however, denied that he attacked the two with a knife as was disclosed to the Court by Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore. As such, Magistrate Latchman entered him into a not guilty plea.

Moore however, added that upon seeing the two, Gill pulled out a knife which is currently in Police custody and attacked them causing both to receive injuries.

Gill was granted bail in the sum of $120,000 and is expected to return to Court on May 21, 2018.

Meanwhile, the reputed wife, Telesha Dazzle,30, and Meredith were also crossed charged for assaulting Gill and placed on $30,000 bail each.

Meredith told the Court that his father owns a property where Dazzle houses her business.

He noted that her husband constantly accuses him of having an affair with the woman but denied same.

The man told the Court that on the day in question; Dazzle and him went shopping when she started complaining of headaches. As such they went to the seawall to “get some breeze”.

They will also appear next in Court on May 21, 2018 when the matter is expected to continue.