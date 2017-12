A 29-year-old labourer was on Christmas night arrested for possession of an unlicenced firearm, which the Police say was “concealed in his crotch.”

According to the Police, based on information received, they went to a house at Block 8 Mon Repos ,East Coast Demerara around 18:30hrs and conducted a search when the 9mm pistol, without magazine, was found hidden on the labourer.

He is being processed for court.