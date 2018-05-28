Man who cultivated 3 acres of marijuana gets 3 years jail

A 41-year-old man was on Monday morning sentenced to three years in prison and fined $30,000 on a charge of cultivation of marijuana.

Imtiaz “Sancho” Shaheed of La Grange, West Bank Demerara pleaded guilty when the charge was read to him by Magistrate Clive Nurse at the Linden Magistrate’s Court.

The court heard that Shaheed was arrested by “E” Division ranks on Saturday last during an eradication exercise.

At that time, the discovery of a three-acre cannabis cultivation, two camps and a quantity of dried cannabis at Ituni Road, Upper Demerara were made.

The suspect, was found tending to the illegal plants.

According to police, “the exhibits after samples obtained, have been photographed and destroyed by fire.”