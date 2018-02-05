Man who confessed to killing brother gets 15 years

After pleading guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter, Neville France was on Monday morning sentenced to 15 years in prison by High Court Judge, James B. Drakes for his brother’s December 2013 killing.

This sentence comes four years after the brother of the accused, Richard France, died from a stab wound.

Neville France subsequently admitted that he was the one responsible for the man’s death which occurred on December 12, 2013, at Falls Top, North West District, Essequibo.

On January 15, 2018, the 42-year-old accused pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter when he was arraigned before High Court Judge, Justice Navindra Singh.

His sentencing was, however, deferred after his lawyer, Siand Dhurjon applied for a probation report to be presented to the court.

According to evidence that was provided by police, the self-confessed killer and his brother resided in the same house with their father. On the day in question, the brothers were imbibing at a neighbour, when an argument ensued.

Later the day, it was reported that Richard France returned home and was sitting on a bench outside when he was confronted by his brother and another argument erupted.

Further evidence provided by police stated that when Richard France attempted to walk away, his brother stabbed him to the left side of his upper back. He then collapsed and died.