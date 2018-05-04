Man who chopped friend to face to spend 24 months behind bars

A man who reportedly chopped his friend to the left side of his face when confronted about a stolen property, was, earlier today (Friday), jailed for 24 months by City Magistrate Leron Daly.

Neville Haynes admitted to carrying out the offence pleading guilty to unlawfully and maliciously wounding Colin Moore on April 27 2018 following a heated argument at Longden Street.

Reports are that on the day of the incident, the Virtual Complainant (VC) and defendant, who are known to each other, along with a third person whose name was given as “Red Man”, were all conversing at a stall.

The VC who had his bicycle parked at the said stall decided to take a nap but upon waking noticed that his bicycle was missing along with the defendant and third party.

As such, he was able to catch up with “Red Man” who informed him that Haynes had made off with his property.

Moore confronted the accused which caused a heated argument to ensue; Haynes reportedly armed himself with a knife, chopping the VC to his face which caused him to receive some 27 stitches.

When asked for an explanation from Magistrate Daly, Haynes simply replied “that gon teach me fuh not thief from me friend”.

As such he was jailed for the next 24 months.