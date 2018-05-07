Man who beat wife with rolling pin jailed for 18 months

A man who claimed that he beat his wife with a rolling pin after he found out about an alleged affair was jailed for 18 months when he appeared before City Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts earlier today (Monday).

Forty-three-year-old, Collin Millington admitted to committing the offence on May 5 2018.

It is alleged that he unlawfully wounded his wife at their Austin Street, Campbellville Georgetown home.

According to Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore, the defendant is in the habit of beating his wife when angered. On the day of the beating, the man got wind of an affair that his wife was allegedly having and as such he picked up a rolling pin from the kitchen and dealt the woman several lashes to her body.

The matter was reported to the Police and Millington was arrested and charged. He reportedly told Police that he should have beat the woman more severely.

As such he was jailed by Latchman.