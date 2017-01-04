Man who allegedly stabbed wife fifteen times remanded on murder charge

A prison warden attached to the Mazaruni Prison was on Tuesday remanded to prison when he appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder.

Thirty-year-old Sheldon Prince of Lot 40 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice, was not required to plead to the indictable charge. It is alleged that on Wednesday, December 28, at the New Amsterdam Psychiatric Hospital, he murdered Lonnette Nicholson-Prince.

The accused stood detached in the dock as Magistrate Merissa Mettelholzer read the charge to him.

It was reported that the accused and the now deceased woman were married for five years up to the time of her death.

Attorney-at-Law Marceline Bacchus, representing the accused, told the court that up to the time of his arrest, his client was employed as a prison warden attached to the Mazaruni Prison. Bacchus added that the couple had a four-year-old daughter.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Godfrey Playter told the court that the Police were ready to begin the trial.

However, the Magistrate informed that the Preliminary Inquiry could not begin until the trial Magistrate returned from leave in February; as such, she set the next hearing for February 15, at which time Magistrate Alex Moore would set a date for commencement of the trial. The Police were ordered to give the defence a copy of all their facts relating to that day.

Twenty-three-year-old Nicholson-Prince, of Lot 11 Levi Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, was stabbed 15 times at her place of work last Wednesday allegedly by her husband, who later turned himself in to the Police in the presence of an attorney. The accused reportedly went into the cosmetology department where he attacked the hairdresser.

The couple were allegedly having marital problems, and Nicholson-Prince had reportedly moved out and was living with her parents, a short distance away.

This publication had reported that the accused was a frequent visitor to his wife’s workplace, but on the day in question, he allegedly went there armed with a knife and committed the act in the presence of one of her colleagues before escaping. Prince now finds himself at the opposite end of the law.