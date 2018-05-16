Man wanted in connection with defrauding Gov’t- Police

The Guyana Police Force is seeking Jadoo Datt, who they say, is wanted for questioning in relation to a number of Conspiracy to Defraud offences committed on the Government of Guyana between December 2015 and April 2016.

The 40-year-old man’s last known address was listed as lot 64 Sheriff Street, Campbellville Georgetown.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Jadoo Datt is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-2870, 229-2655, 229-2289, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

According to the police, all information will be treated with the strictest confidence.