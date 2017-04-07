Man vanishes after travelling to Trinidad for Facebook “hook-up”

A Tobagonian man who travelled across to Trinidad last week to meet a woman he met on Facebook, has disappeared, according to a report in the Trinidad Express.

The Express has reported that the relatives of Tobago House of Assembly employee Dwayne Hovell has launched a public appeal for help in finding him.

The only information they have is that Hovell was supposed to meet up with the woman who lives in either Beetham Gardens or Sea Lots, Port of Spain. Calls to his phones have gone unanswered.

A report has been made to the Old Grange Police Station, Anyone with information is asked to contact 639- 8888.

According to the Express, Hovell, of Bethel, was last seen by his family at around 5p.m. last Friday. He was wearing a dark grey v-neck jersey, red pair of pants and brown [air of shoes. He is about five feet, seven inches in height and about 135 pounds in weight.