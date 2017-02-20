Man stoned to death at Lethem – several persons arrested

Several persons are now in custody following the stoning to death of a man at Lethem, Region Nine, in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Dead is Lee Antone, 21, formerly of Kaicumby Village, Region Nine and of Bon Fin, Brazil.

Reports received indicate that the now dead man and his brother were at a bar in Lethem, imbibing and subsequently left for their home in Bon Fin.

However, INews understands that as the two were approaching the Takutu Bridge, they were pounced upon by several men who threw large pieces of stones at them.

Antone reportedly sustained severe injuries to his face and started to bleed profusely. It is believed that he might have bled to death since his brother who was highly intoxicated was unable to get him to the hospital on time.

The two men were picked up by public spirited persons and were taken to the Lethem Hospital where Antone was pronounced dead on arrival and his injured brother was admitted. (Ramona Luthi)