Man stabs brother to death during drinking spree

A man is now being hunted by Police of the “F” Division after he reportedly killed his brother on Saturday night.

Dead is 34-year-old Clinton Henry of Yambay, Eclipse Falls Top, North West District (NWD). He was reportedly stabbed to death.

According to reports, the now dead man and his brother were imbibing in front of their parent’s home. However, after some time had elapsed, the now dead man’s wife went to make check on them but instead, she found her husband with a stab wound to his head.

He was picked up and taken to Port Kaituma Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The suspect has since gone into hiding. A manhunt was launched with the aim of apprehending him.