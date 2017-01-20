Man shot, woman robbed $1M as trailing bandits strike

…when she was about to purchase motorcycle

Bandits earlier today carried out a brazen robbery, resulting in a man being shot and a woman robbed of over $1 million outside the Jialing Auto Store at Charlotte and Oronoque Streets, Georgetown.

A still shaken up Elda Belle, was seen speaking to police investigators moments after an armed bandit grabbed her bag containing some $ 1.2 million cash.

Inews understands that around 12:30 the woman was reportedly about to make a payment at the Jailing auto store when a lone gunman pulled up on the western side of Oronoque Street and made off with the bag containing the money.

Her accompanying driver, reportedly a Cuban, was shot in the leg during the ordeal which lasted several minutes. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hopsital where he is currently receiving medical attention.

Eyewitnesses told this publication that the gunman then fled into the passenger side of a dark blue Toyota 212 car.

Police quickly rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area.

Additionally, two .32 spent shells from the area were reportedly recovered.

Police investigations are continuing