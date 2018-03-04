Man shoots self in front of White house

A man who fired shots in front of the White House, Washington DC before turning the gun on himself has succumbed.

CNN reported that Secret Service personnel responded to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound along the north fence line of White House.

The unidentified man approached the fence line, removed a concealed handgun and fired several rounds, none of which appear to have been aimed at the White House, a Secret Service spokesperson said.

A law enforcement source reported that the shooter shot his phone before shooting himself. No suicide note was found, but incoherent sentences were found in a book recovered on the scene, the source said.

The man has since died; no one else was injured in the incident, the Secret Service spokesperson said.

The victim suffered a single gunshot wound, and Secret Service personnel did not fire any shots, Secret Service spokeswoman Cathy Milhoan said.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, at the time and are scheduled to return to Washington on Saturday afternoon for the annual Gridiron Club Dinner