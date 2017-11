A male suspect accused of having an affair with his friend ‘s spouse allegedly shot his accuser, on Saturday night around 21:00hrs, in the left region of his stomach and fled.

According to the Police, the man is now being sought by investigators while the victim, a 27-year-old mason of Mon Repos Pasture, East Coast Demerara (ECD), is said to be in a stable condition at a private hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.