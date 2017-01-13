Man sets fire to his home after his wife left him for another a few houses away

A jealous man is now homeless, wifeless and is very likely to face charges after he reportedly set fire to his own home last evening.

Reports indicate that Sunildatt Singh and his wife separated many months ago. However, his wife then moved in with a man who resided a few houses away from his Strathspey, East Coast Demerara home.

Singh allegedly became irate and after seeing them together he proclaimed to his neighbours that he would set his home on fire. Singh then purchased the necessary items required and proceeded to douse his small concrete home, before setting it on fire.

Inews understands that after many unsuccessful efforts to make contact with the Enmore Fire brigade, residents in the area sought to contact Guyana Fire Service.

Singh, who is the father of three, was taken into police custody.