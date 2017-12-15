Man robbed in bar at Friendship by lone gunman

A business Manager was on Thursday night held up and robbed of his valuables in a bar at Friendship, Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Ray Samaroo, 24, of Lot 36 New Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was reportedly drinking at a bar at around 21:00hrs when the incident occurred.

This publication understands that Samaroo along with a friend, were seated at a table drinking at the Somra Mangra Liquor Shop which is located on the Western side of Friendship when they were approached by the lone gunman.

The man who had a cap pulled down on his face reportedly whipped out a nickel handgun and threatened to shoot everyone in the shop if the victim did not give him “everything you got!”

This publication was told that Samaroo took off a gold chain that he was wearing valued some $70,000 and handed it over to the perpetrator.

The bandit however grabbed his wallet containing his ID card, Scotia Bank card, driver’s licence and $20,000 from the table before making good his escape on a motorcycle.

The matter was reported to the Police who are currently investigating.