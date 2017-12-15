Man remanded for robbing male sex workers

Of the four men who allegedly robbed two male sex workers on Wednesday last, one was today (Friday), remanded for the crime.

Twenty-four-year-old, Michael Macy appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and had the charges read to him.

The first charge alleges that he, on December 12 2017 at Croal Street, Georgetown while being together with others and armed with guns, robbed Denzil Benjamin of a cellphone valued $45,600.

A second charge against him, which he also denied, alleges that he, on the same day at the same location and being in the company of the same men, also while being armed, robbed Kevin McLean of one motorcycle valued $178,000.

Both charges were made indictable and as such the accused was not allowed to plead.

Police Prosecutor Richard Harris objected to bail being granted on the grounds that a firearm was used; also due to the fact that the other three accused are yet to be charged.

As such Magistrate Daly remanded Macy to prison for him to return on January, 26 2018.