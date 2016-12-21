Man remanded for robbing 75-year-old woman

Twenty-one-year-old Michael Singh of Onderneeming Village, Essequibo Coast was today remanded to prison for robbing a 75-year-old pensioner.

Singh, a known character to Police, pleaded not guilty to the robbery under arms charge when he appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce today at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court.

According to the Prosecution’s case on December 19, 2016 at Suddie Sea Road on the Essequibo Coast, he broke into the dwelling place of 75-year-old Mary Elisabeth armed with a knife and robbed her of a quantity of clothes valued $498,000, two torch lights valued $2000 and $45,000 in cash.

Singh told the court that he was recently released from prison and he believes that he is being targeted, hence the robbery charge.

He was remanded to prison until January18 when the case will continue.