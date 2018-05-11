Man pretending to be Cop arrested after fleecing Essequibo resident

A former police recruit was on Thursday apprehended by police for allegedly collecting money from an Essequibo resident, while pretending to be a police officer and promising to help her get justice in a rape case.

The accused has been identified as Hemant Shilchand Narine, 43, of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

According to information received, between May 9 and May 10, 2018, the Narine visited the home of the victim, and informed her that he was investigating a rape matter.

The woman allegedly confided in him about the rape incident involving a relative of hers, after which, Narine requested $23,000 from her as bribe to ensure that she gets justice.

After the woman paid the money, she later realised that something was amiss and as such made a report at the Suddie Police Station.

This publication was informed that Narine was arrested yesterday and has since confessed to taking the money from the woman.

INews was able to confirm that the accused was once a recruit of the Guyana Police Force in the late 1990s. However, he never graduated.