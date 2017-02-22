Man perishes in house fire at Timehri

An alleged alcoholic perished in an early morning blaze at Timehri, East Bank Demerara, shortly after threatening to set his property alight.

According to Fire Chief, Marlon Gentle, the fire occurred around 03:00hrs this morning at a home located near to the Timehri Masjid. The dead man was identified as Adam Shaw, who is said to be in his early 50s.

Neighbours in the village told INews that the man is known to be an alcoholic and was last seen trying to escape the burning building. However, because of the fire’s intensity, no one could assist him.

Fire fighters arrived shortly after, and managed to contain the blaze. However, Shaw was already dead.

This online publication was also informed that prior to this incident, Shaw had attempted to burn his house down some years back. (Ramona Luthi)