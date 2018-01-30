Man lands in Court for allegedly snatching woman’s purse

A man who allegedly grabbed and made off with a woman’s purse as she was walking in Campbellville, Georgetown found himself before Magistrate Leron Daly today (Tuesday).

Shawn Gonsalves was made to answer to the larceny charge at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The accused denied that on January 23 2018, at Campbellville, he robbed Abigail Eric of her handbag which contained her spectacles, chain pendant and others items valuing some $294,000.

Police Prosecutor, Sanj Singh made a petition for bail to be denied to the accused as other similar charges will soon be laid against him.

He also revealed that Gonsalves gave a statement to Police confessing to some of the allegations.

As such he was remanded to prison and will soon return to court for statements.