Man lands in Court for allegedly refusing to pay for food, drinks he consumed at Palm Court

A man who ordered over $20,000 in food and drinks, including chicken wings and nuggets from Palm Court, found himself before the Court after he allegedly refused to pay.

Oswin Randy Archer, 32, of Third Avenue, Bartica denied the offence read to him by City Magistrate, Judy Latchman.

That charged alleged that he, on March 6 2018 at Main Street, Georgetown, incurred debt at Palm Court by obtaining credit of $21,000 by purchasing Hennessey shots, Guinness, chicken nuggets and wings etc for which he refused to pay.

The driver was also charged for using a Taxi owned by Jamilla Dazzle which was also being driven by her on March 7 which he used to take him to several locations including the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) but also refused to pay.

In addition, he was charged for stealing her Blu cell phone valued $39,000 on the same day in the said taxi.

According to the man, he made arrangements to pay the Palm Court Restaurant and Bar however, he said he is unaware of the other accusations against him.

A representative of Palm Court who was present in Court denied that there was any arrangement with the defendant.

However, Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore had no objections to bail being granted. As such Magistrate Latchman granted bail in the sum of $160,000.

The accused will next return to Court on March 29 2018.