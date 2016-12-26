Man lands in court for allegedly forging father’s car registration

…placed on $150,000 bail

Akail Langarne, 33, who allegedly forged his father’s car registration and sold it, found himself before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts slapped with a fraud charge.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on February 2, 2016 at Georgetown and with intent to defraud, he conspired with others to commit a felony and forged the registration PJJ 9720 of a car, purporting himself to be the registered owner of the vehicle. However, the Prosecution is contending that the vehicle belongs to Langarne’s father.

The court heard that on the day in question, the defendant was left to care for the vehicle but fraudulently changed its licence plate and claimed to be the rightful owner of the said vehicle. The Prosecution had no objections to bail so he was released on $150,000.

The case will continue on January 10.