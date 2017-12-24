Man killed in Corentyne accident

A cane harvester was earlier today killed following an accident on the Nigg Public Road Corentyne, Berbice .

The man was reportedly riding a bicycle along the road when it swerved into the path of a motorcar which was proceeding in the same direction.

He has since been identified as 41-year-old man Mohammed Safraz Haniff of Chesney Village, Corentyne.

Haniff was later rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the motorcar is in police custody assisting with investigations.