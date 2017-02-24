Man killed after speeding vehicle slams into him

An Eccles resident was last night killed following an accident on the La Grange, West Bank Demerara public road.

The dead man has reportedly been identified as 42-year-old Rajesh Ramoutar of Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

Inews understands that at approximately 22:40hrs, Ramoutar parked his car on the La Grange Public Road, and was standing alongside it when a speeding vehicle slammed into his motor car, then crashed into him, sending his body flying some distance away.

Public Spirited persons rushed him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

This online publication was informed that the driver of the speeding vehicle was arrested, and after a breathalyzer test was conducted, it disclosed that the man had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Investigations are ongoing.