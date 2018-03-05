Man jailed for robbing Police Officer

The man who was taken into police custody on Saturday last for reportedly carrying out a robbery on an off-duty police constable was today sentenced to 50 months in prison when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates Court.

Darren Bailey told the court and City Magistrate Judy Latchman that he mistook the police officer for someone from the interior locations who owed him money.

iNews had reported that on the day in question, the Constable- identified as Mahendra Doodnauth- was reportedly proceeding along Hinck Street, Georgetown on foot at around 09:15hrs when the suspect reportedly approached him armed with a pair of shears.

Bailey allegedly demanded that the 23-year-old officer- who was off-duty at the time- hand over his valuables. Police say that their colleague acted swiftly in turning over his mobile phone and $240 in cash to the man, who then quickly fled the scene.

However, while making his report of the incident, the officer had made significant observations of his attacker and so shortly after, a team headed by a Cadet Officer, visited the Stabroek Market area where the suspect was identified.

INews understands that he was also found in possession of the stolen mobile phone.