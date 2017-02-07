Man gets 62 years for murdering cousin

0
4

… 32 additional years for manslaughter

A Linden man who was found guilty of murder and manslaughter for the September 30, 2012 killing of two brothers will spend the next 62 years in jail.
Abdul Budhoo, who was charged in October 2012, was on Monday afternoon sentenced to 62 years for the murder of his cousin, Imran Bacchus.

For killing Imran’s brother, Shaheed, Budhoo was sentenced to 32 years after the 12-member jury at the High Court had determined that he was guilty of manslaughter. Both of the sentences will run concurrently.

Jailed: Abdul Budhoo

Budhoo, a former resident of Industrial Area, Mackenzie, Linden, was found guilty of killing the brothers after a dispute at Wismar Street, Mackenzie.
Budhoo underwent a High Court trial, four years after murdering his two cousins. He had pleaded not guilty to the charge as presented by the prosecution. Reports in 2012 had stated that an argument over outstanding monies had ensued between Shaheed and Budhoo when Shaheed’s brother, Imran, had intervened. Both men were fatally stabbed during the ordeal.

On January 16, 2017, a jury, 11-1, decided that Budhoo was guilty of manslaughter in the killing of Shaheed and, unanimously, found that Budhoo was guilty of murdering Imran. Monday’s sentencing came after presiding Judge, Justice Navindra Singh had ordered a probation report on the accused.
State Prosecutors Siand Dhurjon and Tuanna Hardy had called a total of 11 witnesses to the stand, while the accused was represented by defence counsel Michael Somersall. (Guyana Times)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Let us hear from you...