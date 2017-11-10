Man gets 3 years jail for stabbing wife; said he did it to protect his private parts

A man who alleged that he was forced to stab his reputed wife in order to protect his genitalia was on Friday brought before the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

Christopher Gittens, 23, of Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD) appeared before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool.

He pleaded guilty with explanation to the charge read to him which alleged that he on October 28, 2017, at Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD) unlawfully and maliciously wounded Simone Eden.

According to the Police facts, the Virtual Complainant (VC) went to the home of the defendant to visit his father when the accused demanded that she resume their relationship which had ended.

However, Gittens reportedly became enraged when the VC refused and subsequently pulled out a scissors and dealt her several stabs about her body.

The VC was rushed to the hospital where she was treated and the matter was reported to the Police. Gittens was later arrested and charged.

He however, told a different version of the incident to Magistrate Liverpool alleging that the VC held unto his private parts after he refused to confirm whether he was in another relationship or not and as such he was forced to stab her.

The repeat offender who was before the Court on numerous occasions was sentenced to spend the next three years in prison.