Man gets 12 years jail for killing mother with a hammer

Adrian Mc Kenzie was this morning sentenced to 12 years in prison by Justice James Bovell-Drakes at the High Court in Georgetown after the accused was declared medically fit by Government Psychiatrist Dr Bhiro Harry.

McKenzie, an electrician by trade, had pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter, admitting that he killed his 62-year-old mother Ethel Andrews on November 16, 2010 using a hammer to beat the woman to death.

According to reports back then, the woman had reprimanded her son after he allegedly assaulted his grandfather at their Sand Creek, Rupununi home.

After the woman had intervened to prevent him from so doing, Mc Kenzie became angered and hammered his mother in the head who reportedly died shortly afterwards.

The court was told that the accused who suffered from mental challenges had hit the woman to head with a piece of wood in 2007, causing her to be hospitalised for one month.

Mc Kenzie’s sentencing was differed by Justice Bovell-Drakes after he requested a medical evaluation be done to determine whether the accused is fit to be sentenced.

McKenzie stated that he is sorry for what happened, before being led away into police custody.



He was represented by Defence Counsel Maxwell McKay.