Man freed of rum shop murder, eyewitness might face perjury charges

Antonio Jaisingh was this afternoon freed of the 2010 Sarah Johanna rum shop murder but a key witness is now under investigation for lying that he saw the attack.

Jaisingh was standing trial before Justice Navindra Singh, accused of fatally stabbing Randy Joseph after a heated argument at Brian’s Liquor Bar, Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara in November 2010.

After some 2 hours of deliberations, the 12-member jury unanimously found Jaisingh not guilty of murder and the lesser count of manslaughter.

However, Damon Ramgulan who had said that he was the only eyewitness to the fatal crime, recanted his statement on the witness stand where he admitted that he did not actually see the stabbing.

INews understands that Ramgulan is being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department on perjury charges.

Meanwhile, Jaisingh after being freed, ran into the arms of relatives.

Justice Singh told the accused that he hopes that he doesn’t get into trouble again.