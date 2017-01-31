Man freed of rape charge

Ewart Hodge was on Monday freed of a 2012 rape charge after a jury returned with an 11-1 verdict of not guilty on a charge of raping an underage female.

The State’s case, led by Prosecutors Tamica Clarke and Shawnette Austin contended that the man raped a child under the age of 16. It was alleged that the rape occurred on October 31, 2012 in the West Demerara district.

After he was freed by Justice Jo Ann Barlow, Hodge calmly walked out of the court.

Hodge was represented by Attorney Jochebed Pollard. He was first charged in April 2013, while the deposition was filed last year.