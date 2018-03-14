Man found lifeless in city hotel died from poisoning- Police

One week after being found lifeless in a city hotel, it was confirmed by Police on Wednesday that 74-year-old Michael Rajnauth died as a result of pesticide poisoning.

The post mortem examination (PME) was conducted at around 08:30hrs today by Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh.

INews had reported that Rajnauth, a vendor of Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara was found dead in a room at the K&VC Hotel on South Road on March 7, 2018.

According to reports received, the man had checked into the room one day before and paid to utilise it for 24 hours.

However, when the time expired at about noon the following day, the receptionist reportedly called on the guest but there was no answer.

Other staff members sought to knock on the man’s room door, but again, received no response.

As such, the hotel’s manager subsequently gave staffers permission to enter the room.

It was then that the elderly man was found clad in only a grey three-quarter pants, lying lifeless on the bed.

A white substance, suspected to be the poison used was observed around the bed and on the floor, near the man.

According to the police, there were no marks of violence on the deceased’s body.

His body was taken to the Lyken’s Funeral home and he was subsequently identified by his son.