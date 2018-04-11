Man found guilty of raping 15-year-old, sentencing deferred

Trevon Giles, a man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl two years ago, was on Wednesday found guilty of one count of rape after an almost two hour deliberation by a 12-member jury at the Demerara High Court.

Giles’ sentencing was delayed to April 26, 2018, after his Attorney, Clyde Forde requested a probation report.

As such, Giles was remanded to prison.

After Justice Jo Ann Barlow left the bench, the offender walked calmly out of court escorted by several police ranks.

The first offence occurred on Jan 14, 2016 in Demerara. Giles was also charged with a second count of rape but was found not guilty.

Both verdicts were unanimous.