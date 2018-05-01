Man found guilty of sexually assaulting child

…sentencing deferred to facilitate probation report

Morris Fernandes, was on Monday found guilty by a majority jury for sexually assaulting a child between October 1 and October 31, 2016 in the county of Demerara.

The girl was just nine years old at the time of the incident, which involved Fernandes rubbing her vagina. For this, he was indicted by the State for sexual activity with a child under the age 16.

The offender was out on bail prior to Monday’s verdict, which was returned after more than two hours of deliberations.

The jury was split 10-2 in favour of a guilty verdict, and the jury foreman announced the panel’s decision just before sunset.

Justice Jo-Ann Barlow presided over the trial. Her sentencing was, however, delayed so as to facilitate a probation report on Fernandes that was requested by his attorney, Lammy Singh.

Fernandes was remanded to prison. He will know his fate when the matter concludes on May 15, 2018 at the Sexual Offences Court.