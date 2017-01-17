Man found guilty for murder, manslaughter of brothers

Abdul Budhoo, formerly of Industrial Area, Mackenzie, Linden was earlier today, at the High Court, found guilty for killing two brothers following a dispute at Wismar Street McKenzie on September 30 2012.

An 11-1 jury verdict decided that Budhoo was guilty of manslaughter for killing Shaeed Bacchus, while the jury unanimously found him (Budhoo) guilty of murdering Shaeed’s brother, Imran Bacchus.

After the verdict was handed down to a still courtroom, presiding judge, Justice Navindra Singh asked the accused if he had anything to say but he remained silent.

Justice Singh, ordered a probation report for the accused and adjourned the matter to February 6 for sentencing.

Abdul Budhoo was on trial for murdering brothers Shaheed and Imran Bacchus, who were his cousins. He had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Reports had stated that an argument over outstanding monies had ensued between Shaheed and his cousin, Abdul Budhoo when Shaeed’s brother, Imran intervened. Both men were fatally stabbed.

State Prosecutors Siand Dhurjon and Tuanna Hardy called a total of 11 witnesses to the stand, while the accused was represented by defence counsel, Michael Somersall.